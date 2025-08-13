Fast and Furious: Arcade Edition Is Racing On To Home Consoles

The Fast and Furious film franchise has been criticised for taking the racing stunts too far. Outrageous jumps across wide chasms, ludicrous speeds and wild cars battling it out on open roads. While this might rub some the wrong way, it sounds like the perfect recipe for a hit arcade racing game and indeed it has been for five iterations. Finally, home consoles are getting a port.

As spotted by the folks over at Video Games Chronicle. GameMill Entertainment announced the home console port of the hit arcade racing game Fast and Furious: Arcade Edition.

The game promises a variety of high paced thrills, fast corners, big jumps, crazy flips, wild cars and all sorts of other Arcade racing antics. There are going to be a variety of tracks, with highlights like Hong Kong and the Swiss Alps. Fast and Furious: Arcade Edition will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. There will be a variety of modes, including both a single-player and split-screen multiplayer. As noted by the folks at Video Games Chronicle who spoke directly with a representative from GameMill – the game will not be available on PC.

The game was developed by Raw Thrills who are teaming up with Cradle Games to port it to the above consoles. For now, all we know is that the game is coming soon. Fingers crossed there’s another update soon.

