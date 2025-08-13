Gameranx

Nintendo Highlights Games Coming To The eShop in August

by

There’s even a free demo for one of these picks!

Each month Nintendo highlights some of the upcoming games that will be hitting the eShop. This month the staff at Nintendo have highlighted 6 games that are coming to the Switch and Switch 2. 

The folks over at Nintendo shared these highlights over on the Nintendo news page. These 6 games are hitting the eShop this month. Sadly, only some of these games will be available on the original Nintendo Switch. 

Here are six games hitting the eShop this month

Available now

  • Gradius Origins – Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

14th of August 

  • EA SPORTS Madden NFL26 – Nintendo Switch 2
  • Drag X Drive – Nintendo Switch 2

27th of August

  • STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 

28th of August

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World – Nintendo Switch 2

29th of August

  • SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance – Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

If you can’t wait for SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance or if you’re on the fence about taking the plunge and spending $27. There’s good news: a demo is currently available. If you’d like to find out more about the demo click here

Speed runners have been having a lot of fun finding new ways to traverse the open world of Donkey Kong: Bananza. Recently a speedrunner figured out how to chain together multiple moves into a movement exploit that lets players fly. If you’d like to find out more or see this exploit in action, check out our coverage here

