Nintendo Highlights Games Coming To The eShop in August

Each month Nintendo highlights some of the upcoming games that will be hitting the eShop. This month the staff at Nintendo have highlighted 6 games that are coming to the Switch and Switch 2.

The folks over at Nintendo shared these highlights over on the Nintendo news page. These 6 games are hitting the eShop this month. Sadly, only some of these games will be available on the original Nintendo Switch.

Here are six games hitting the eShop this month

Available now

Gradius Origins – Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

14th of August

EA SPORTS Madden NFL26 – Nintendo Switch 2

Drag X Drive – Nintendo Switch 2

27th of August

STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

28th of August

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World – Nintendo Switch 2

29th of August

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance – Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

If you can’t wait for SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance or if you’re on the fence about taking the plunge and spending $27. There’s good news: a demo is currently available. If you’d like to find out more about the demo click here.

