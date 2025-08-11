Gameranx

Donkey Kong Bananza Speedrunners Have Learned To Fly

by

Is it the most fun way to traverse the level? No, but it’s likely the fastest.

Donkey Kong games have a rich and vibrant speed running community. The games’ fluid movements and tight controls paired with upbeat soundtracks provide quite an exhilarating rush. It also helps that there are often a number of movement exploits one can use to explore levels in interesting ways. The Donkey Kong community has continued to deliver especially with Donkey Kong Bananza.

As spotted by the folks over at Polygon, Donkey Kong Bananza speedrunners have discovered a new way to traverse levels. Donkey Kong Bananza speedrunning clips have been doing the rounds recently with a number of epic runs. This new move in question really is the culmination of two other prior movement exploits. The first being the “FAT” – Fast Air Turfsurf. If players do those three moves in quick succession they can surge into the air with a boost in speed. Following the FAT speedrunners discovered the “AFAT” or Aerial Fast Air Turfsurf. It wasn’t long before dedicated speedrunners figured out that they could chain together multiple AFATs which was dubbed an “IFAT” – Infinite Fast Air Turfsurf. To those who might be struggling to follow, the IFAT effectively offers those skilled few to chain together several moves to fly. Check the video out below. 

There’s speculation as to whether or not this new move will attract the notice of Nintendo developers. Given the difficulty required to execute it, it’s likely not at the top of their list of priorities. Donkey Kong Bananza and the Switch 2 have been major proponents of Nintendo’s recent success. Nintendo’s sale figures have hit an all time high as a result, if you’d like to find out more click here

