Rumor: XBOX Adding Paypal and Klarna “Buy Now, Pay Later” Options

It looks like XBOX already has ideas on how to make gaming more affordable for their customers.

As found by Twitter user redphx, data in XBOX’s website has revealed these texts:

Buy what you love and pay later

Pay later options offer flexibility to break payments up over weeks and months.

There are also texts and codes that reference PayPal and Klarna, two payment processors that offer flexible payment options. These refer to payment terms that PayPal and Klarna offer.

This seems to relate to XBOX CEO Asha Sharma’s statement about wanting to make gaming more accessible. She has said that she doesn’t believe they should raise prices on Project Helix, the next generation of XBOX consoles.

It’s easy to see gamers use these options to pay for games, Game Pass, and maybe even XBOX consoles and accessories. This would be a good start for what Asha wants to do.

But XBOX could offer even more favorable terms if they provided them themselves, such as 0 % interest or being allowed to change payment amounts. Hopefully they expand on this idea and their peers follow suit.