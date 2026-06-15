Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: XBOX Adding Paypal and Klarna “Buy Now, Pay Later” Options

by

It’s a good start to making XBOX consoles more accessible.

It looks like XBOX already has ideas on how to make gaming more affordable for their customers.

As found by Twitter user redphx, data in XBOX’s website has revealed these texts:

Buy what you love and pay later

Pay later options offer flexibility to break payments up over weeks and months.

There are also texts and codes that reference PayPal and Klarna, two payment processors that offer flexible payment options. These refer to payment terms that PayPal and Klarna offer.

This seems to relate to XBOX CEO Asha Sharma’s statement about wanting to make gaming more accessible. She has said that she doesn’t believe they should raise prices on Project Helix, the next generation of XBOX consoles.

It’s easy to see gamers use these options to pay for games, Game Pass, and maybe even XBOX consoles and accessories. This would be a good start for what Asha wants to do.

But XBOX could offer even more favorable terms if they provided them themselves, such as 0 % interest or being allowed to change payment amounts. Hopefully they expand on this idea and their peers follow suit.

Recent Videos

Skyrim in 2026 is A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT GAME

Skyrim in 2026 is A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT GAME
Top 20 NEW Games of 2026 [Second Half]

Top 20 NEW Games of 2026 [Second Half]
20 Games That FORCED YOU TO CHEAT

20 Games That FORCED YOU TO CHEAT
CRIMSON DESERT CHANGING ITS STORY? XBOX COMEBACK PLAN & MORE

CRIMSON DESERT CHANGING ITS STORY? XBOX COMEBACK PLAN & MORE
10 BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENTS from Summer Game Fest

10 BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENTS from Summer Game Fest
10 Games That REWARD You For Being CRAZY

10 Games That REWARD You For Being CRAZY
10 Most IMPROVED Games of 2026 That Play Different

10 Most IMPROVED Games of 2026 That Play Different
Gothic 1 Remake - Before You Buy

Gothic 1 Remake - Before You Buy
10 BRAND NEW Games of XBOX GAMES SHOWCASE 2026

10 BRAND NEW Games of XBOX GAMES SHOWCASE 2026
Category: Tag: , , , , ,