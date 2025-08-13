Borderlands 4 Will Boast 30 Billion Guns

Borderlands is a looter shooter paradise. It would be impossible to discuss the game seriously with any fan without mentioning the ever extensive list of weaponry. With each new game the armory has grown, and now the Gearbox Team have stated that Borderlands 4 will tote an open world filled with 30 billion guns.

The folks over at Insider Gaming spotted a massive interview piece published by Epic Games. In it The Gearbox team described some of the design details regarding the game’s extensive weaponry. While 30 billion guns beggars belief, it is certainly mathematically possible. An enormous base set of weaponry is available and then with each customization that weapon becomes a new variant, from elemental damage to attachments and scopes, each changes how the weapon performs in a player’s hands.

Adam May the art director described how it was important to the Gearbox team to make sure the weapons’ look matched its mechanics. This ensures that a player both recognises the weapon type and at a glance can determine how it may perform. With 30 billion guns or more accurately variants it’s essential that a player be able to decide at a glance if it’s worth grabbing.

It’ll be interesting to see how fans react to the limitless decisions. Borderlands 4 is slated for release on the 12th of September. It wasn’t long ago that the Borderlands 4 Switch 2 details were revealed, if you’re a Switch 2 owner and you’d like to find out more, click here.