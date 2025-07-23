Borderlands 4 Switch 2 Details Revealed: Release Date, 30 FPS, Mouse Mode, And More

Gearbox Software and its lead Randy Pitchford has laid out what we need to know about Borderlands 4 coming to the Switch 2.

It’s Coming This Year

As they shared on Twitter, the game is coming on October 3, 2025. That’s a few weeks apart from the launch on other platforms. So the delay is certainly disappointing, but as it turns out, it isn’t too bad.

Randy Pitchford Answers A Lot Of Your Questions

Pitchford also went on to his Twitter account to make a little video joking about the game possibly making it to next year. He even said “video game development is hard”, before revealing that it’s actually going to be in October.

But what’s really interesting here are all the little details that he revealed as he held a small Q&A with fans after posting his little video. And there’s some things you’ll like and some you’ll dislike, but we certainly appreciate that Pitchford is honest and upfront.

Thankfully, Pitchford straight up confirmed that they enabled Mouse Mode for Borderlands 4 for the Switch 2. That gives it an edge over other consoles, but that may be give and take for the platform. Because…

It’s Only Going To Be 30 FPS

Pitchford gave a detailed explanation on why they were not able to keep the Switch 2 version at 60 FPS like they wanted:

It was important to us to not cut anything and to support cross play with other platforms. So, no. It’ll be mostly around 30 fps, with some dips in some intense moments heavy combats or if hosting a multiplayer game in handheld mode, etc.

Not A Code In A Box, Not A Game-Key Card, Not Complete On Card, But A Weird Fourth Thing

Pitchford said this when he was asked if the game would be a Game-Key Card:

It’s a big game. There will be a download, even for physical copies.

That will definitely not sit right with some fans, especially the people who demand games are sold complete on physical media. It must be said that Borderlands 4 is listed as 100 GB on Steam. So really, it’s probably unreasonable to expect them to compress the whole game down to 64 GB.

That could have also forced them to make a considerably worse version of the game than is possible. Unlike Cyberpunk 2077, Borderlands 4 has online multiplayer co-op, and Gearbox aimed to have full cross play across all platforms.

We’ll learn even more in the coming days, but let us not kid ourselves here. We know a lot of Borderlands fans are absolutely going to double dip for this game on Switch 2 and another platform. Some of them are even going to triple dip. Whatever shortcomings the Switch 2 version will have won’t override the strength of both Nintendo’s and Borderlands’ brand.