PUBG Support For The PS4 and Xbox One Is Coming To An End This November

PUBG has been playable on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for eight years. Sadly, that is coming to an end this November. This is following an announcement made by the development team.

As spotted by the folks over at IGN. PUBG developers announced that support for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One would be coming to an end on the 13th of November. The team reiterated that this has not been a decision made lightly. The development team would like to keep the game up to date with modern standards. They’re hoping that this move will allow them to improve visuals, framerates, connectivity and reduce crash issues.

The game will still be downloadable and playable until the 13th of November. However, thereafter players won’t be able to log on. Fortunately, in-game purchases and progress will be preserved. So those who decide to upgrade their consoles or start playing again in the future will still have access.

PlayStation 5 owners will need to download and install the PS 5 version of the game from the PS Store after November 13th. However, Xbox Series X/S players will receive the updates automatically and don’t need to do anything differently. To find out more about the end of service or the upcoming improvements, check out the full statement from the PUBG development team here.

