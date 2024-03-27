New Marvel Rivals Trailer Revealed

An all new Marvel game is underway called Marvel Rivals, which is a Overwatch style game where teams face off against one another. The game is developed by NetEase gamers, and they have said that, “composed of global talent who previously worked on hit franchises such as Call of Duty and Battlefield.”

The new Marvel Rivals game is a free-to-play 6v6 third-person game. What separates it from Overwatch is the fact that all the characters will be Marvel superheroes, making it even more exciting for those who love the characters and their unique abilities. Players will be able to pick from Avengers characters, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and more. This also includes the villains.

The official announcement trailer was released today which shows gameplay of different characters such as Iron Man, The Hulk, and Spider-Man in battle, also Doctor Strange opening different portals to different areas of the map. It seems that almost all the mainline popular Marvel characters will be included in the game, but below is a list of ones that are confirmed so far to be in the game.

Black Panther

Doctor Strange

Groot

Hulk

Iron Man

Loki

Luna Snow

Magik

Magneto

Namor

Peni Parker

Rocket Raccoon

Spider-Man

The Punisher

For those that are ready to play the game, while a release date hasn’t been announce yet, a alpha beta for the game will be taking place in May, so be ready to sign up for a chance to be apart of this beta test.

Source.