Marvel Reportedly Signed An Exclusive X-Men Deal With Sony

There will be a lengthy gap of X-Men games on Sony’s rival platforms. I’m sure you’re all familiar with the recent ransomware attack. Well, it looks like Sony didn’t pay up, and the group has since moved on to deliver a series of leaked documents from Insomniac Games. The developer behind Marvel’s Spider-Man and upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine has been finding their upcoming projects’ roadmaps, leaked plot details, and more. Among the recent set of leaked documents, a signed deal between Marvel and Sony shows that X-Men has become an exclusive IP for Sony.

Thanks to Gamerant, we’re discovering that this exclusive deal is limited. X-Men games will be released for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms until 2035. That will give Sony a few titles to develop and hopefully engage with fans worldwide. However, a stipulation here is that the license must see Sony sell at least six million units on the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. This is set to happen within the first year for one of the three major title releases.

Since the only game we know right now under development that could help kick off an X-Men series is Marvel’s Wolverine, there’s likely plenty of work being put into this title. It’s unfortunate for the development team that a lot of their work might have been seen by countless fans already. As mentioned, leaked content has started to spread online, which apparently includes details for the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine and even a playable alpha build of the game, according to the Gamerant publication.

Of course, Insomniac Games have been on a roll lately with Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, and there’s been plenty of hype built up around Marvel’s Wolverine. It will be interesting to see what X-Men character might get a game next if Insomniac Games continues on with this IP. With that said Marvel is not directly tied to Sony, as we know that other projects in the works are not Sony exclusives. In fact, earlier this month, during The Game Awards, we received the official announcement of Marvel’s Blade. This is a new game being developed by the folks over at Arkane. However, we’re not sure whether this will be an exclusive Xbox console. So, we could potentially see other platforms receive this game as well. For now, you can check out the trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine below.