Street Fighter 6 Reveals Terry Bogard Gameplay Trailer

During Evo 2024, Capcom revealed a teaser trailer for Terry Bogard, a new DLC character coming to Street Fighter 6 this fall. Terry first appeared in Fatal Fury: King of Fighters in 1991, and while Street Fighter and Fatal Fury characters have met in the past, it has typically been in the Capcom vs SNK series. This will be the first time Terry will appear in a mainline Street Fighter title.

Check out the teaser trailer for Terry Bogard in Street Fighter 6 below:

Terry will be added to the fighting game in fall 2024, with the capoeira fighter Elena following as a DLC character in spring 2025. Mai Shiranui, another Fatal Fury character, will be added to the roster in winter 2025. Players will be able to purchase Terry using Fighter Coins, while those who own the Year 2 Character Pass / Ultimate Pass will gain access to him instantly upon release.

Since its release last year, Street Fighter 6 has wowed fans of the series, winning Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards 2023 and Fighting Game of the Year at the 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards in 2024. A WWE SuperCard collaboration is currently underway and will end on August 15.

A prequel comic book series titled Days of Eclipse was released in November 2022 and explains the game’s focus on Ken, Chun-Li, Kimberly, and Luke.

Street Fighter 6 was released in June 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The title has sold over 3 million copies to date.

