MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Mutagen Weapon Blueprint

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
It’s the final week of MW3 and Warzone Season 4 and you can end the season with a bang by unlocking the stylish Mutagen weapon blueprint and Helical Reverb camo.
To add the blueprint to your collection, you must complete any five of the Week 8 challenges that are listed, below. The quests can be completed in either multiplayer, MWZ, and battle royale modes, or a mix of the three.
More Call of Duty guides
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to get a Beta Code | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Play the Beta | MW3 and Warzone: Vortex Death’s Lair Event and Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Gunslinger | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Volkh | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Mutation Modes and Abilities | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Reclaimer 18 Shotgun | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 –Headshots Only Mode Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Thumper-656 | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are Hit Zone Changes? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions | MW3 and Warzone: How to get Free Pride Cosmetics | Modern Warfare 3: How to get a DNA Bomb |
How to unlock the Mutagen blueprint in MW3 and Zombies
Multiplayer
- Get 20 Operator kills while crouching with a Recommended Weapon
- Get 15 Operator kills with a Suppressed Recommended SMG
- Get 10 Operator kills with a Recommended SMG or Handgun set to Full-Auto Mode
- Get 3 Operator triple kills with the FJX Horus
- Get 15 Operator kills with no attachments equipped to a Recommended Weapon
- Get 5 Operator kills while in smoke with a Recommended SMG
- Get 2 Operator kills in a row without taking damage with Recommended SMGs 5 times
Zombies
- Get 100 kills while crouching with a Recommended Weapon
- Get 300 kills with a Suppressed Recommended SMG
- Get 150 Operator kills with a Recommended SMG or Handgun set to Full-Auto Mode
- Get 500 triple kills with the FJX Horus
- Get 300 kills with no attachments equipped to a Recommended Weapon
- Get 3 Disciple kills with a Recommended SMG
- Get 5 rapid kills 20 times with a Recommended Weapon
How to unlock the Mutagen blueprint in Warzone
Battle Royale
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)
- In Warzone, place in the top 10 three times
- In Warzone, get 5 Operator kills or kill assists with a Recommended Weapon
- In Warzone, complete 10 contracts
A brand new set of weekly rewards will begin rolling out when Season 5 goes live on July 24, 2024.