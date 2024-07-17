MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Mutagen Weapon Blueprint

A splash of green for your arsenal.

It’s the final week of MW3 and Warzone Season 4 and you can end the season with a bang by unlocking the stylish Mutagen weapon blueprint and Helical Reverb camo.

To add the blueprint to your collection, you must complete any five of the Week 8 challenges that are listed, below. The quests can be completed in either multiplayer, MWZ, and battle royale modes, or a mix of the three.

How to unlock the Mutagen blueprint in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 20 Operator kills while crouching with a Recommended Weapon

Get 15 Operator kills with a Suppressed Recommended SMG

Get 10 Operator kills with a Recommended SMG or Handgun set to Full-Auto Mode

Get 3 Operator triple kills with the FJX Horus

Get 15 Operator kills with no attachments equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Get 5 Operator kills while in smoke with a Recommended SMG

Get 2 Operator kills in a row without taking damage with Recommended SMGs 5 times

Zombies

Get 100 kills while crouching with a Recommended Weapon

Get 300 kills with a Suppressed Recommended SMG

Get 150 Operator kills with a Recommended SMG or Handgun set to Full-Auto Mode

Get 500 triple kills with the FJX Horus

Get 300 kills with no attachments equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Get 3 Disciple kills with a Recommended SMG

Get 5 rapid kills 20 times with a Recommended Weapon

How to unlock the Mutagen blueprint in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 three times

In Warzone, get 5 Operator kills or kill assists with a Recommended Weapon

In Warzone, complete 10 contracts

A brand new set of weekly rewards will begin rolling out when Season 5 goes live on July 24, 2024.