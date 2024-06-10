Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement?

Treyarch has unveiled the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign and given a taste of what’s to come in multiplayer. Arguably the biggest change going into Black Ops 6 is the debut of Omnimovement which is set to change the pace of the game like never before. This guide has got all you need to know about what the new movement system entails, along with early information on how it can be customized.

The Xbox Games Showcase was just the beginning, there’s so much more for Call of Duty fans to look forward to. On August 28, Activision will host its annual Call of Duty Next event, including a full multiplayer reveal, details on what’s to come in Warzone, and so much more.

What is Omnimovement in Black Ops 6?

For the first time in Call of Duty history, Operators can sprint, slide, and dive in any direction (forward, sidestepping, and backpedaling,) like a real action hero. This new movement system provides more freedom than ever, allowing players to chain various mechanics together such as, sliding, diving and a newly enhanced prone, all with a full 360 degrees range of motion.

Omnimovement isn’t the only innovation you can expect to see in Black Ops 6. There’s a new setting called Intelligent Movement, designed to reduce how many buttons or keys you’re pressing to perform various movements. Considering the amount of ways you can move, this may be needed to fine tune the way you dive, mantle, and crouch on the battlefield.

If you try out the new movement and decide it isn’t for you, you can disable Ominimovement and related Intelligent Movement options via the settings menu.

Black Ops 6 will introduce the biggest change to movement in the Call of Duty franchise. We will have to see exactly how it plays out when the beta begins, for which a schedule is yet to be announced.