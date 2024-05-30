Call of Duty: Warzone – All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 4

Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is here which means ranks have adjusted and there’s a whole season of competition to look forward to. Don’t forget, success is rewarded.

When loading into a game of Ranked Play, all that’s on your mind is securing a victory to accumulate more SR. At the same time, however, there’s a batch of rewards for you to earn and show off your rank.

How high will you climb?

Here are the Warzone Season 4 kills/assists and placement rewards:

Get 25 Kills or Assists: WZ Season 4 Competitor Weapon Sticker

WZ Season 4 Ranked Veteran Weapon Camo Place in the Top 7, 25 times: EGO Chall Weapon Decal

Pro Issue SVA 545 Weapon Blueprint Place first: Death Fee Collection Weapon Charm

Here are the end of season rewards in relation to Season 4, linked to the highest placement in your Skill Division. (Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, and Iridescent Operator Skins are still available.)

Bronze: “WZ Season 4 Bronze” Emblem

“WZ Season 4 Iridescent” Animated Calling Card Top 250: “WZ Season 4 Top 250” Animated Calling Card

“WZ Season 4 Top 250” Animated Weapon Camo #1 Overall: “MWIII Season #1 Overall” Animated Calling Car

The first set of rewards will be granted as soon as you complete the challenges they’re tied to. As for end of season rewards, you’ll get access to those on the first day of the next season.