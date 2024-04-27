Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Specialist Perk Package?

With the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded just around the corner, more details have been shared about what players can expect from the upcoming content drop. The Specialist Perk Package will make a return as part of the update and here is how it’ll enhance your gameplay.

Veteran Warzone fans may remember the Specialist Perk Package as it has featured in the game previously. It is one of the most sought after items in the title’s history, so it’s difficult to forget.

Warzone Specialist Perk Package explained

The Specialist Perk Package is one of the most powerful items on the battlefield. If you find one, you will have every Perk in the game equipped to your Operator. It continues to function even if you pick up your Loadout Drop with your chosen Perks. As well as the default Perks which are already available to all Operators (Tac Pads, Commando Gloves, Quick-Grip Gloves, Climbing Boots, and Overkill,) the Specialist Perk Package grants you all the advantages of the following 29 additional Perks during a match:

Perk Slots 1 and 2 (all Perks active): Battle Hardened, Double Time, E.O.D., Focus, Irradiated, Mechanic, Mountaineer, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Sleight of Hand, Spotter, Strong Arm.

Battle Hardened, Double Time, E.O.D., Focus, Irradiated, Mechanic, Mountaineer, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Sleight of Hand, Spotter, Strong Arm. Perk Slot 3 (all Perks active): Cold-Blooded, Escapist, Payout, Primed, Quick Fix, Resupply, Stalker, Survivor, Tempered, Tracker.

Cold-Blooded, Escapist, Payout, Primed, Quick Fix, Resupply, Stalker, Survivor, Tempered, Tracker. Perk Slot 4 (all Perks active): Birdseye, Combat Scout, Flex, Ghost, High Alert, Resolute, Shrouded.

Due to its power, the Specialist Perk Package is extremely difficult to find. Activision themselves wish you “good luck finding it.” If you’re one of the lucky ones, you’ll be the strongest player in the match by far.

Following suit of many Season 3 features, the Specialist Perk Package will only be available in Rebirth Island modes. Due to the popularity of the item, perhaps it will be added to the loot pool of other Warzone maps in the future.

Season 3 Reloaded is scheduled to begin on May 1, 2024, which is when the Specialist Perk Package will make its return to Warzone.