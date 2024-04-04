Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get a Nuke in Rebirth Island | Champions Quest Guide

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 is here and it has brought the Champions Quest to Rebirth Island for the first time.

The Champions Quest is the most prestigious and difficult contract in Warzone. The challenge has stepped up to a whole new level in Rebirth Island. Due to the small size of Rebirth Island and the fact that respawning is enabled, the chances are that there will be a lot of enemies trying to stop you from dropping the nuke, especially since your squad will be marked for all to see.

More Call of Duty guides

How to get a nuke in Warzone’s Rebirth Island

The Rebirth Island Champions Quest requires you to follow the same steps as if you were trying to get a nuke in Urzikstan.

Once you achieve five consecutive wins, the Champions Quest contract will appear on the map in your next match. Pick up the contract and you’ll have ten minutes to collect all three chemical elements that are needed to arm the nuke.

When an element drops, it will be marked on your map as a yellow radiation symbol. By acquiring it, the timer for when the next element drops will begin. The timer can be reduced by earning kills, opening caches, and making purchases at buy stations.

After collecting all three elements, the nuke will spawn in and you must locate it and insert all the elements. Then, a two minute timer will begin which is how long you have to defend the nuke for from opposing players who can unarm it.

As soon as the timer hits zero, the nuke will launch and the match will end, completing the Warzone Champions Quest in Rebirth Island.

For completing the Champions Quest, every member of your squad will earn the following rewards:

Alpha Particles Weapon Sticker

Master Procrastinator Weapon Charm

Champion Banner Animated Calling Card

Engine Light’s On Weapon Camo

Material Handler Operator Skin

That’s all there is to know about how to nuke Rebirth Island!