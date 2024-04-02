Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards

Will you earn the most exclusive cosmetics?

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 just moments away from launch those who enjoy the competitive side of MW3 will undoubtedly be looking forward to the rank reset. As always a new season means there are a new set of rewards for MW3 Ranked Play fans.

The goodies up for grabs range from decals, to weapon camos, and fresh skins depending on your Skill Division.

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 Season 3 Ranked Play rewards

During Season 3, you will earn cosmetics by winning matches:

Win 5 Ranked Matches : “MW3 Season 3 Competitor” Sticker

: “MW3 Season 3 Competitor” Sticker Win 10 Ranked Matches: “Pro Issue Rival-9” Weapon Blueprint

“Pro Issue Rival-9” Weapon Blueprint Win 25 Ranked Matches: “Absolute Banger” Charm

“Absolute Banger” Charm Win 50 Ranked Matches : “Hold This L” Large Decal

: “Hold This L” Large Decal Win 75 Ranked Matches: “MW3 Ranked Play Season 3” Loading Screen

“MW3 Ranked Play Season 3” Loading Screen Win 100 Ranked Matches: MW3 Season 3 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo

Here are the end-of-season rewards for MW3 Season 3, which will correspond with the highest placement in your Ranked Play Skill Division:

Bronze: “MW3 Season 3 Bronze” Emblem

“MW3 Season 3 Bronze” Emblem Silver: “MW3 Season 3 Silver” Emblem

“MW3 Season 3 Silver” Emblem Gold: “MW3 Season 3 Gold” Animated Emblem

“MW3 Season 3 Gold” Animated Emblem Gold: “MW3 Season 3 Gold” Large Decal

“MW3 Season 3 Gold” Large Decal Platinum: “MW3 Season 3 Platinum” Animated Emblem

“MW3 Season 3 Platinum” Animated Emblem Platinum: “MW3 Season 3 Platinum” Large Decal

“MW3 Season 3 Platinum” Large Decal Diamond: “MW3 Season 3 Diamond” Animated Emblem

“MW3 Season 3 Diamond” Animated Emblem Diamond: “MW3 Season 3 Diamond” Large Decal

“MW3 Season 3 Diamond” Large Decal Crimson: “MW3 Season 3 Crimson” Animated Emblem

“MW3 Season 3 Crimson” Animated Emblem Crimson: “MW3 Season 3 Crimson” Large Decal

“MW3 Season 3 Crimson” Large Decal Iridescent: “MW3 Season 3 Iridescent” Animated Emblem

“MW3 Season 3 Iridescent” Animated Emblem Iridescent: “MW3 Season 3 Iridescent” Calling Card

“MW3 Season 3 Iridescent” Calling Card Iridescent: “MW3 Season 3 Iridescent” Large Decal

“MW3 Season 3 Iridescent” Large Decal Top 250: “MW3 Season 3 Top 250” Animated Calling Card

“MW3 Season 3 Top 250” Animated Calling Card Top 250: “MW3 Season 3 Top 250” Animated Emblem

“MW3 Season 3 Top 250” Animated Emblem Top 250: “MW3 Season 3 Top 250” Large Decal

Skill Division Operator Skin sets are on the line too, for use with both CDL Operator Factions. These skins are also dependent on the rank you reach:

Gold Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac)

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac) Platinum Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac)

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac) Diamond Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac)

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac) Crimson Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac)

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac) Iridescent Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac)

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac) Top 250 Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac)

The player who manages to claim that top spot on the Top 250 leaderboard at the end of Season 3 will earn:

#1 Overall: “MW3 Season #1 Overall” Animated Calling Card

“MW3 Season #1 Overall” Animated Calling Card #1 Overall: “MW3 Season #1 Overall” Animated Emblem

MW3 and Warzone Season 3 will begin on April 3, 2024.