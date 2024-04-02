PlayStation Plus Adds Tales of Kenzara: Zau and Dave the Diver

Extra and Platinum members can look forward to snagging a day-one release.

Two new games are being added to the PlayStation Plus lineup for April. Extra and Premium subscribers can snag the Metroidvania Tales of Kenzera: Zau on April 23, while the indie fishing management game Dave the Diver will hit the service on April 16.

Developed by Surgent Studios, Tales of Kenzara: Zau is a side-scrolling platformer and will be available on PlayStation Plus on its launch day.

“Players will take control of Zau, a young warrior-shaman from Amandla, who seeks out Kalunga, the God of Death, to bargain with him to bring his Baba back from the realm of the dead,” the overview reads.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau hits the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog when it launches April 23.



“Wielding two powerful masks imbued with the cosmic power of the sun and the moon in a beautiful and chaotic dance, Zau travels across Kenzera, a rich mystical realm inspired by Bantu tales, fighting tough ancestral spirits and platforming obstacles to find the 3 mighty beings that have eluded the God of Death.”

Along with PlayStation 5, Tales of Kenzara: Zau will also be available on Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Dave the Diver, a cross between an ocean exploration game and a sushi restaurant simulator, was developed by MINTROCKET and was first released on Steam in Early Access in October 2022, followed by a full release in June 2023. It sold over one million copies within its first 10 days of release, with three million copies being sold by January 2024.

Become the world's greatest deep-sea-diver-slash-restaurant-owner.



Last week, the new Essential games for April 2024 were revealed. New titles include Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer.