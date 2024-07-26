Just Like That, Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 7 Beta Is Live

We can’t be the only ones curious about what Larian does not want to get spoiled.

Larian Studios has revealed that Baldur’s Gate 3’s Closed Beta for Patch 7 has gone live.

The studio shared this message on Twitter, on their official Baldur’s Gate 3 account:

“Dice are now rolling, and the Patch 7 Closed Beta has gone live on Steam!

If you were lucky enough to be randomly selected, check your Steam Library, and you should now be able to download the playtest.

Not everyone will have access, so we’d appreciate it if you could keep any spoilers to a minimum.

We’ll be adding more players throughout the Closed Beta, so keep an eye on your Steam Library!”

We reported on the announcement of a delay earlier this week. Thankfully, the bug they had found that was affecting in-game dice rolls, has been addressed in a short period of time.

At the time, Larian Studios spun it to fans as an opportunity to add themselves to the pool of players that could be added to the closed beta for Patch 7. Larian had already teased some features coming with this patch, including an improvement to split screen multiplayer, and the addition of new Evil endings.

It’s certainly interesting that Larian is asking their closed beta players to not share spoilers of what they have played. We imagine there just might be a player or two who could betray Larian’s confidence and tell us what they haven’t let us known yet. But we’ll just have to see if that happens, or if the patch just launches shortly after the beta.

Baldur’s Gate 3 very recently joined Elden Ring and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the annals of the best games in this console generation so far. We know some will dispute if The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom belongs there at all, but really, the bigger picture here is how even the best AAAs and emerging new games of the past four years are not up to the level that these three are on.

Perhaps we just need to wait out the rest of this generation, as we know companies like Microsoft have a lot of projects that are still cooking for now. In this environment, Baldur’s Gate 3 does continue to stand out as one of the newer games that is worth coming back to over anything else.

Evil Endings certainly sound enticing enough, but we’re certainly curious what in particular Larian does not want to get spoiled. If they think it’s worth keeping secret, it must be something they know is going to be big for the game and its fans.