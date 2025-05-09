Schedule 1: How to get the Jukebox

From a beginner in the narcotics world to a big-time drug lord, Schedule 1 sees you build your business from scratch and get the residents of Hyland Point hooked on your product. Updates continue to be deployed in the game to smoothen out the edges and add new content, with the May 8 patch introducing the Jukebox as another way to customize your experience.

If you are a fan of the Schedule 1 soundtrack, the Jukebox is a must-have item. The official Jukebox description reads, “full-size retro Jukebox. Can play a variety of groovy songs.” The Jukebox certainly looks the part, sporting vibrant colors and an old-school design. There’s no limit to the amount of Jukeboxes you can own, so why not station one in each property?

How to unlock the Jukebox in Schedule 1

The Jukebox is an item that is available to purchase from Blueball’s Boutique, the blue building that is neighbors with Ray’s Real Estate. Speak with the NPC behind the counter in Blueball’s Boutique to bring up the itinerary of items for sale, including the Jukebox. The Jukebox costs $1,500 to own and when you purchase one, it will be added to your inventory. Keep in mind that Blueball’s Boutique is open from 6am to 6pm in-game time.

Place the Jukebox in any property you own in Schedule 1 and play any of the game’s 19 tracks, plus eight fresh Jukebox tracks, all composed by KAESUL.

Simply interacting with the Jukebox will allow you to view all the tracks you can play. Select the track you want to listen to or put the playlist on shuffle. If you have a favorite track, you can put it on repeat. There’s even an option to turn up or turn down the volume of the Jukebox to fit the mood you’re going for.

There are even more updates for Schedule 1 in the works to look forward to, releasing in the not so distant future. The next patch is expected to bring employee lockers to replace beds, the ability to transfer employees between properties, and change the trash can pickup area from a circle to a square radius.