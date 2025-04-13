Schedule 1: How to Meet With Suppliers

It’s not possible to build a drug empire without the supplies you need to make your product. This is why suppliers are integral to your success. At the beginning of the game, you will get your supplies by ordering dead drops, but you can meet with suppliers face-to-face in Schedule 1.

The suppliers in Schedule 1 are Albert Hoover who sells weed seeds, Shirley Watt who has Pseudo for meth, and Salvador Moreno who has what you need to grow cocaine plants. The first supplier you’ll get the chance to meet up with is going to be Albert Hoover.

More Schedule 1 guides

Schedule 1: How to Make Explosive Drugs | Schedule 1: How to get a Gun | Weapons Guide | Schedule 1: How to get Dealers | Schedule 1: How to pay Debts | Schedule 1: How to get Seeds | Schedule 1: How to List Products for Sale | Schedule 1: How to Play Co-op With Friends | Schedule 1: How to Collect and Sell Trash Schedule 1: How to Escape the Police | Schedule 1: How to Pickpocket Schedule 1: How to Launder Money | Schedule 1: How to Move Furniture | Schedule 1: All Cheats and Console Commands | Schedule 1: How to Change Clothes | Schedule 1: How to get Customers |

How to meet with suppliers in Schedule 1

To reach the point where you can meet up with your suppliers, you simply need to continue ordering dead drops from them and paying off your debts. When the time comes, suppliers will send you a message telling you that they enjoy working with you and are happy to meet with you in person.

In order to meet with a supplier you have befriended, open your mobile phone and text the supplier asking to meet up. They will then text you a location, informing you of where they will be for the next six hours. To see exactly where the supplier is situated, open up the map on your phone and their location will be marked with a red icon.

The supplier will usually set up in a discrete location such as under a bridge or behind the mayor’s house, for example. It will just be them and a table and you’ll have to interact with the supplier to bring up the items they have for sale.

The main benefit of meeting with a supplier in person is that there are no limitations on the products you can purchase from them. When you order a dead drop, you can only order a certain amount of items at once. However, meeting with a supplier allows you to purchase as many of their products as you please. Also, this transaction leaves you debt free, as you will pay for the goods instantly using cash.