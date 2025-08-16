Schedule 1: How to get the Pump Shotgun

The highly anticipated Cartel update has landed in Schedule 1, introducing the Benzies family as the latest threat to your narcotics business. In order to defend your turf in Schedule 1, the new Pump Shotgun can do the trick, and this guide has all the details on how to get it.

Schedule 1 launched into Early Access with five weapons, three of which are melee weapons and two are pistols. If you enjoy gunning down the residents of Hyland Point, the Pump Shotgun could be your best friend.

More Schedule 1 guides

How to get the Pump Shotgun in Schedule 1

Once you’ve reached Hoodlum V, you will get access to the Warehouse that is opposite the front entrance of the Taco Ticklers. This is where you will find the weapons dealer. Knock on the red door and you will be let in, giving you permanent access to the area. Keep in mind that you can only enter the Warehouse between 6pm-6am in-game time, so plan your visits accordingly.

You can purchase the Pump Shotgun from Stan for $7,500, with shotgun shells costing $3 each. Purchases made inside the Warehouse, including at the weapon dealer, can only be done using cash. If you don’t have enough money on-hand, there is an ATM inside the Warehouse, situated between Oscar and Stan, the two NPCs on the bottom floor.

The Pump Shotgun is capable of packing a punch in Schedule 1. It instantly kills an opponent at close range with a single shot, a solid option if you are being swarmed by police or a customer has rubbed you up the wrong way during a deal. If you want to eliminate a character at range, the Revolver and M1911 are still the best weapons for the job.

Keep in mind that there’s currently a visual bug that blocks your screen while using the Pump Shotgun. At the time of writing, there isn’t a fix for those experiencing the issue, so hopefully it will be patched in the near future.