Schedule 1: How to Play Co-op With Friends

Schedule 1 is the latest indie co-op to climb its way to the top of the Steam charts. Despite being in Early Access, there’s plenty of content to sink your teeth into. The primary aim of the game is to build your very own drugs business from the bottom up, managing every aspect of production, distribution, and of course, meeting your customer’s requests. Although Schedule 1 works perfectly well as a solo experience, becoming drug lords with your friends is even more fun.

Schedule 1 is a game that benefits from co-op. After all, engaging in illegal activities is better with friends (at least it is in-game, anyway.) Setting up a multiplayer lobby is quick and easy once you know how and this guide will walk you through it.

How to play co-op in Schedule 1

Launch Schedule 1 through Steam

Before you start a game, you will see a lobby in the top right corner of the screen

Click on the plus button to invite your friends

Search for your friend’s Steam ID and then add them to the lobby

Once you’re partied up with up to three friends, you can start building your drug empire together. You can share all the tasks with your friends, from mixing your product to create whacky combinations, to dealing drugs, and growing your client list. With more hands on deck, you may not have to think about hiring employees until you significantly scale your business.

However, there are some limitations you’ll have to keep in mind when playing Schedule 1 with its co-op functionalities. The main point to note is that the money in your bank account is shared between all players, but the cash you have on-hand isn’t shared by all players. If somebody needs more cash, anyone can deposit in an ATM for the money to appear in everybody’s account.

In addition, you can only share items from your inventory if you place it in storage first. If your friends needs the seeds you hold, for example, you’ll have to place them on a shelf and then your buddy can interact with the shelf to pick them up.

Last but not least, only the host can manually save the game and use console commands to modify the experience. If you want to continue playing with your friends at a later date, simply lobby up again and load into the same save file.