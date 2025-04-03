Schedule 1: How to Collect and Sell Trash

Just because you are getting the residents of Hyland Point hooked on drugs, doesn’t mean that you can’t care about the environment. In fact, you can sell trash in Schedule 1 to earn money and keep the streets clean at the same time. It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Selling litter won’t see you rake in a ton of money, but it is a speedy way to earn some extra cash on the side. Particularly in the early game, clearing up the environment can boost your funds to help you get the equipment you need to get your drug business rolling.

More Schedule 1 guides

How to sell trash in Schedule 1

Trash can be sold at any Cash for Trash machine in Schedule 1. Appearing as bright green stations on the street, Cash for Trash points are hard to miss. Conveniently, there is one right outside of your motel room, the first base you will get access to in the game.

Litter can be found all over the streets around you, so you won’t have to trek for miles to find some to sell. When you come across a piece of junk on the ground, point your crosshair (the white dot on your screen) at it and hit the E key to pick it up. Open up the Cash for Trash machine and place the litter inside. It is possible to place more than one piece of junk in the machine at a time.

When you’re ready, hit the button on the front of the machine and the value of the items you input will be calculated. The machine will then spit out the amount of cash you are owed and you can interact with it to add it to your wallet.

For more efficient trash collection, you can pay a visit to Dan’s Hardware store to purchase a Trash Grabber tool for a mere $20. With the Trash Grabber in hand, you will be able to quickly collect trash and carry more than one piece of trash at once. When the Trash Grabber bag reaches 100% capacity, you can pour all the litter you collected into a Cash for Trash machine.

Notably, this is as far as Schedule 1 goes when it comes to selling items. Of course, selling drugs is your primary aim, but it’s not possible to sell any other items such as furniture, but you can store unwanted items on a shelf or discard it completely.