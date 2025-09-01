Schedule 1: How to use Spray Paint to Draw Graffiti

The Schedule 1 Cartel update has left the Steam beta branch, bringing new items and mechanics to the game. Spray Paint is one of the latest items to arrive in Schedule 1, allowing you to create custom graffiti around Hyland Point.

Since the launch of Schedule 1, graffiti has decorated various surfaces around Hyland Point, including in the form of murals. Now, you’re able to let your imagination run wild with your very own designs. Your art has a bigger impact on gameplay than you’d think, playing a role in the Cartel questline.

More Schedule 1 guides

How to use Spray Paint in Schedule 1

Before you can begin to leave your mark on Hyland Point, you must purchase Spray Paint. Cans of Spray Paint can be purchased from any gas station for $10 each. Spray Paint can only be used at designated areas around the map, and equipping the Spray Paint while walking around will mark those places with white squares on walls.

Simply walk up to a marked wall and press E to interact with the surface for it to become your canvas. You will be presented with a variety of colors to write or draw whatever design comes to mind. If you make a mistake or want to create something different, there is a Clear button that wipes the wall and allows you to start fresh. However, it’s worth noting that there’s no undo function, so one wrong move means starting from scratch.

Spray Paint isn’t just for the aesthetics in Schedule 1. When you graffiti a wall, the influence the Cartel has in that region is decreased. This contributes to your progress towards the war against the Benzies in your favor.

With that said, graffiti is considered vandalism by the police. If you are caught in the act by law enforcement, officers will attempt to arrest you. Of course, you can outrun the police and retreat to safety, but if you’re caught, you will be handed a fine and any product you have in your inventory will be confiscated.