Schedule 1: How to List Products for Sale

Schedule 1 is the latest game to make waves in the simulator market. Despite being in Early Access, there’s a lot of content to keep you busy. The primary aim of the game is to build your very own drugs business from the bottom up, managing every aspect of production, distribution, and of course, meeting your customer’s requests. Getting your empire up and running requires you to sell your products and you can list your drugs for sale with ease.

Distributing your product can be done by you hitting the streets and making offers, handing out free samples to get more clients on your list, and by hiring dealers. Making money is even easier when you list your products in Schedule 1 as the customers come to you.

More Schedule 1 guides

Bring home the bacon

To list your products for sale in Schedule 1, pull out your phone by pressing the Tab key on your keyboard. From here, click on the Products app which appears as a red icon.

In the Products section, you will be able to see all the products you have made. Click the product you want to list for sale and you will be given an option to adjust the asking price, see the effects of the drug, and check a box that allows you to list it for sale.

Once you’ve listed an item for sale, you will begin receiving texts from customers asking for a certain amount of product and they’ll offer you a price. Open the text from the Messages app in your phone to either accept their offer, negotiate with a counter offer, or reject the offer entirely.

If an offer is accepted, you can choose a time of day to meet with the customer and make the sale. The customer will tell you where to meet and give you a time window to complete the sale. If you’re unsure of the exact location of the customer, a green icon will appear at the top of your screen and on your map, showing you where you need to be.

When you run out of product, it’s recommended that you delist it. If not, customers will continue to message you with orders that you won’t be able to fulfil. To delist an item, go back into the Products app and uncheck the List For Sale box.