Schedule 1: How to Move Furniture

Do you have what it takes to build your own drug empire? Schedule 1 will put that to the test as you manage your own illegal business from the ground up. In this field of work, efficiency is everything and you’ll want to get as much product out on the streets as possible. To get the most out of your space, you will want to learn how to move furniture in Schedule 1 and this guide will show you how to do just that.

At the very beginning of your playthrough, your drug business will start in a motel room. The space you have to work with is very limited, so moving the furniture in the motel and the items you go on to buy is important in ensuring you are making the most of the space that you have to work with.

How to move furniture in Schedule 1

In order to move furniture, make sure the crosshair (the white dot on your screen) is on the piece of furniture you want to move and hold right click on your mouse. A silhouette of the furniture will appear and you will be able to move your cursor and press left click on your mouse to place the item down in its new location.

Keep in mind that you can’t move furniture that has other items placed on it. If you have a shelf that is holding items, you have to remove every item before you can move the shelf, for example. In addition, some furniture can’t be moved at all such as the sink in the aforementioned motel room.

It’s possible to rotate furniture by using Q and E keys and doing so can make your place look better and allow you to fit even more furniture in the space. Additionally, you can always remove a piece of furniture entirely by placing it in your inventory. Some furniture is essential, however, such as a bed for you to sleep and progress on to the next day, and of course, the equipment you need to grow your product.

If you want to be at the top of the chain, you’re going to have to think on your feet and adapt to your surroundings. A bit of furniture is the least that will be getting in your way.