Schedule 1: How to get and use Pseudo

At the beginning of Schedule 1, your narcotics business will be built off weed. As you move on up and gain street cred, you will then get access to meth. To start producing and selling meth in Schedule 1, you need Pseudo.

Pseudo is a key ingredient in the creation of meth, along with Acid and Phosphorous. The warehouse is the place to stock up on Acid and Phosphorous, at the NPC named Oscar. Pseudo on the other hand, must be purchased through a supplier.

More Schedule 1 guides

Schedule 1: How to Restore Health | Schedule 1: How to fix Empty Pawn Shop | Schedule 1: How to Meet With Suppliers | Schedule 1: How to Make Explosive Drugs | Schedule 1: How to get a Gun | Weapons Guide | Schedule 1: How to get Dealers | Schedule 1: How to pay Debts | Schedule 1: How to get Seeds | Schedule 1: How to List Products for Sale | Schedule 1: How to Play Co-op With Friends | Schedule 1: How to Collect and Sell Trash | Schedule 1: How to Escape the Police | Schedule 1: How to Pickpocket | Schedule 1: How to Launder Money | Schedule 1: How to Move Furniture | Schedule 1: All Cheats and Console Commands | Schedule 1: How to Change Clothes |

How to get Pseudo in Schedule 1

Pseudo is obtained from supplier Shirley Watts, who can be unlocked when you reach the Westville area. Gaining access to the Westville region will unlock more potential customers, including the connections you need to develop a friendly relationship with to access Shirley Watts.

The characters you need to build a relationship with are Jerry Montero or Meg Cooley. Offer them a free sample of your product and continue to personally sell to them in order to increase your relationship status. Each NPC has a list of preferred drug effects, but Jerry and Meg will buy standard weed strains.

Once you are friendly with Jerry or Meg, they will refer you to Shirley Watts. You can then open your mobile phone with the Tab key and go to the text messages. From here, you can order Pseudo as a dead drop. At first, you will only be able to order the lowest tier of Pseudo, but you can get access to higher quality Pseudo as you progress.

Continuing to order dead drops will also boost your relationship with Shirley Watts, leading to opportunities to meet up with her. This removes the limitations on the amount of Pseudo you can buy imposed by dead drops and leaves you debt free.

Pseudo, along with Acid and Phosphorus is used at a Chemistry Station. Place all the ingredients on the Chemistry Station and you will be able to begin making meth. Place the Pseudo, Acid, and Phosphorus in a beaker and mix the ingredients together, you can then heat up the mixture to the allocated temperature using a Bunsen burner. Once the mixture is done, finish it off in a Lab Oven. Both the Chemistry Station and Lab Oven can be bought from Oscar at the Warehouse.

Now you have access to meth, you can scale up your business and produce more high value mixtures.