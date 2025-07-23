Ubisoft Themselves Hint Assassin’s Creed Shadows Is Coming To The Switch 2

Maybe Ubisoft did get what they needed to make this port as a Switch 2 launch game.

We now have more reasons to believe that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming to the Switch 2.

Assassin’s Creed® Shadows_20250320092251

The New Rumor

In Ubisoft’s latest earnings call, no less than Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot and CFO Frederick Duguet dropped hints about the port. Duguet started things off by saying:

And we also have a game that will be launched on the Switch 2.

Duguet was referring here to games that have yet to be announced. Guillemot later answered a question about Assassins’ Creed Shadows. He said this:

And we have also some new versions that will come on other machines.

However, it must be noted that Duguet said this after being asked point blank about this potential port:

We haven’t said which other games will come on the console for that coming year.

When We First Heard About This Rumor

Nash Weedle claimed that Ubisoft was planning a massive drop of Assassin’s Creed games on the Switch 2 in August 2024. He claimed that it isn’t just Assassin’s Creed Shadows but also Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage are also on the way to Nintendo’s newest platform.

In short, nearly the entire Assassin’s Creed was on the way, save the very first game and the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles 2D side scroller spinoff seires. This was a huge claim, but it had credibility because of Ubisoft’s loyalty to Nintendo platforms.

What Gives This Rumor Extra Credibility

And then, in April of this year, Pan European Game Information’s website displayed a potential rating for the Switch 2 version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows on their frontpage. While they haven’t shown their final rating, regulators like PEGI and ESRB are known to get advance review copies of games so they can make their ratings. So this embodies the adage that if there’s smoke, there’s fire.

What If Ubisoft Isn’t Ready Though?

If there is a reason to believe that Assassin’s Creed Shadows might not be coming yet, it comes from Warframe developer Digital Extremes. They revealed this week that there is actually a backlog of Switch 2 dev kits. This is the reason Digital Extremes hasn’t yet started on a native port of Warframe to the new console.

We do know that Ubisoft just announced Star Wars Outlaws will be coming to the console. If Nintendo gave them priority for those Switch 2 dev kits, it is possible that Ubisoft has had enough time to make a port of Assassin’s Creed Shadows too.

All that we’re really waiting on now is Ubisoft’s official announcement.