PEGI’s Website Shows Assassin’s Creed Shadows Has A Rating For Switch 2

Because of the rumor, many of us already expected this port to be coming.

Evidence is starting to add up that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming to the Switch 2.

Last August 2024, Nash Weedle shared the rumor that Ubisoft was planning to release the game for the platform, alongside new ports of Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. When you add in the Assassin’s Creed games that were released on the Nintendo Switch, most of the Assassin’s Creed franchise would be coming to the console.

Today, as reported by Video Games Chronicle, PEGI’s website shows that they have a rating for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. It shows up for the game’s listing on the frontpage, but curiously does not appear when you click through for the actual rating of the game.

PEGI, or Pan European Game Information, isn’t a part of the EU, and basically came about as part of the European game industry’s own initiative to create a ratings system. Most European countries have adopted PEGI but it isn’t uniform. For example, both Russia and Ukraine have not formally adopted PEGI, but while Russia has their own rating system with RARS, Ukrainian games just have the PEGI labels without formal legislative recognition or enforcement.

PEGI was also formally adopted by Israel, and is used in several regions and countries around the world, such as India, South Africa, and Latin America. The common consensus seems to be that PEGI is more straightforward than the ESRB, and that’s the reason it’s discreetly become something of a global standard.

We believe that this may be a small error on PEGI’s end, as Ubisoft and Nintendo likely have their own plans to announce the game. But since we can see that the Switch 2 has the power to run new games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring, and because of Nash Weedle’s rumor, it’s reasonable to believe that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming to the Switch 2.

On the side, Nash Weedle claimed a few days ago that Nintendo has another big presentation on the way where they will showcase a lot more third party games. If Assassin’s Creed Shadows is on the way, it is likely that it will be in that presentation, and those other Assassin’s Creed games may also be in the event as well.

We don’t think that Nintendo and Ubisoft are likely to change their plans now, especially since they just revealed Star Wars Outlaws’ release date for the Switch 2. They may opt to release Assassin’s Creed Shadows before or after that game, but for now, we’re just going to have to wait on that official announcement.