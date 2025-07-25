Roblox Introduces New Avatar Settings For Creators

Given the size and scale of Roblox, it’s easy to understand that there are things that gamers “won’t think about” when they’re playing either one of the dev team’s titles or one made by an in-game creator. For example, there are certain games where a player’s avatar has to look a certain way or be a certain way for things to flow smoothly. Now, though, there are some ways for creators to better handle this without having to stress their game’s code. The team made a blog post talking about this, and it seems like things will indeed be much easier for creators going forward:

“Ensuring fair and consistent gameplay can be a challenge when players enter your experience with a wide range of avatar shapes and sizes. Previously, if you were building an experience where predictable avatar sizing and behavior were important, you had to script custom solutions. Now, Avatar Settings can help you ensure consistent avatar behavior without the need for manual work. Our goal for Avatar Settings is to empower you to create a wider range of high-quality experiences while allowing your players to express themselves.”

How it’ll work is a bit difficult to explain, but to boil it down to its bare bones, the coding settings for creator titles will now allow players who are coming into it to keep their overall avatar settings and styles, so long as they meet certain criteria. For example, there are ways to augment your avatar so that it’s much taller or much shorter than the standard avatar sizes. That can screw up things for certain games, so things will “even out” with the new settings so that size isn’t an issue:

“This initial release of Avatar Settings focuses on some of the most acute problems you’ve faced with gameplay consistency, including avatar size, physics/collision behavior, and clothing/accessories.”

Obviously, given the nature of avatars in the game and all the options that are present, there are going to be some bumps in the road, but the team is going to fix things as they pop up, and will add even more settings and features when they can:

“We will make further enhancements based on your feedback and evolving platform needs. This includes exploring deeper integration with other avatar systems and more advanced appearance adaptation techniques.”

If this works out, both sides of the equation will benefit. The settings are available now to be used in Roblox.