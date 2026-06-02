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Silent Hill: Townfall Receives ESRB Rating Ahead Of State Of Play

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But then again, Konami could tease us with another Silent Hill Transmission coming later.

Silent Hill: Townfall may be getting revealed very soon.

As reported by MP1st, the ESRB just published their ‘M’ rating for the game.

As expected, the ESRB describes a lot of violent content, including the presence of mutated creatures, blood splatter effects, and the word fuck being heard in the game.

What’s most important for gamers, of course, is that this rating came out a few hours ahead of the State of Play, scheduled later today. As the last unreleased game in the 2022 Silent Hill Transmission, Silent Hill: Townfall is also still one of those games confirmed for PC and PlayStation 5 only.

Konami may rethink that for their future Silent Hill games, particularly in light of the massive multiplatform success of Capcom’s recent Resident Evil titles. But then again, Konami may also be only giving State of Play viewers a peek, with another Silent Hill Transmission creeping up on us later this month.

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