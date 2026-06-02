Rumor: Break In (FKA Fairgame$) Will Be In Today’s State of Play

Might not play out well … and Sony would know that it won’t.

Tom Henderson has confirmed the title that may take the show down for today’s State of Play.

In the latest episode of Insider Gaming Weekly, he revealed that Sony will be showing Haven Studios’ live service title.

Tom also corroborated Jason Schreier’s claim that it was originally called Fairgame$, but it will now use their newly registered trademark name, Break In.

It goes without saying, but weeks after Bungie announced they would be publish the final update for Destiny 2, Sony announcing a new live service game, even a rebranded one, will leave a bad taste in Bungie fans. And most Sony gamers will probably feel the same way too.

And we’re certain that Sony knows this quite well. But in the same way that Nintendo ended up with mixed results pursuing mobile games, Sony may feel compelled to push through with live service games because of their investors, regardless of the results.