Roblox Adds New Rendering Feature To Items

One thing that the dev team behind Roblox loves to do is add small tweaks to existing things to make them more worth doing. The latest example of this comes from the act of making clothes. Anyone can make clothes in the game, and it’s a huge part of the game’s overall economy. You can make clothes that look like anything and then sell them for others to have. Or, you can just make them to wear yourself! It’s totally up to you. Anyway, a new blog post was made recently that revealed “Physically-Based Rendering,” which will allow creators to add some more layers of texture to their products to make them further pop. Here’s what the team had to say about it:

“PBR uses roughness and metalness properties to simulate how light interacts with materials, creating more realistic and visually rich assets. This enhancement allows for much higher quality accessories, enabling creators to bring more detailed and immersive visions to life. This will include all accessory types such as Hats, Face Accessories, and Back Accessories as well as Hair.”

Obviously, this has a lot of uses in a game like Roblox, as you’ll not only be able to make clothes that have a “higher value,” but if you’re making games, you can make the clothes your NPCs wear be more realistic, or help them stand out in a way that could help the game itself. It’s all up to your creativity and how you use it.

If you’re still not sure what this feature really is, the dev team went even deeper into it:

“Physically-Based Rendering (PBR) uses multiple texture maps to define how surfaces react to light and environmental conditions. By combining color, normal, roughness, and metalness maps, you can create accessories that look and feel more realistic – from the shine of metallic jewelry to the soft texture of fabric hats.”

While this is a cool feature, there are some drawbacks. For example, you can do anything with transparency, but the dev team states that it’s something that may happen soon. Furthermore, the upload fee for putting the item on the marketplace is still 750 Robux, so you still need to pay if you want to “play” on the marketplace.

Finally, and most ironically, the PBR feature is actually “on hold” right now. The team discovered a glitch within the system and put a pause on things until it could be properly fixed. Oops.