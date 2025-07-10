DressX and Puma Team Up For Special Roblox Title, DressGo

Easily, one of the more unique elements of Roblox is the fact that just about anyone, and we mean anyone, can come in and create an experience or content for others to enjoy. Due to the “unique visuals” of the game, you don’t have to worry about overloading people with “hyperrealistic graphics” or needing to do something that runs 120 frames per second; you just need to make something fun that people will enjoy. Ironically, one thing that people love to do in this game is embrace fashion, which is why some of the top titles in this gaming universe are fashion games.

To try and capitalize on that, two fashion brands, DressX and Puma, have teamed up to make a game in Roblox called DressGo. As you might be able to guess, the title is all about your avatars and the fashion that you put them in. You’ll collect all kinds of clothing based on the two brands and then put them to “work” by attempting to win competitions that feature those with the best “style.”

In a press release obtained by FashionUnited, product lead Julie Krasnienko had this to say about the game:

“With DressGo, our creative goal was to build the ultimate playground for fashion lovers – a space where style becomes interactive, expressive and competitive. That vision came to life with #Stylecademy, a virtual world where players collect rare items, take on fashion challenges and evolve their personal style. The thrill of the mystery box mechanic, the creativity of crafting unique looks and the excitement of winning a style-off turn fashion into strategy, storytelling and self-discovery.”

DressX is more than happy to team up with Puma so that the catalog of fashion options for the players is robust and leads to creativity amongst those who wear them in-game. Puma’s head of emerging marketing tech, Ivan Dashkov, noted this:

“This collaboration lets us showcase our fashion-forward styles that particularly resonate with female gamers, highlighting the diverse audiences that brands can connect with through gaming. DressX has been a true innovator in digital fashion, and we are proud to be early partners as they push the boundaries of virtual style and self-expression. We look forward to supporting the growth of DressGo and continuing to find fresh ways to engage gaming communities.”

So, if you’re someone who doesn’t mind having “virtual drip,” you might want to check out this new fashion title and see if it’s something you might shine in!