Roblox Dress to Impress Getting Real-Life Dolls For Fans To Own

When you think about video games, you subconsciously understand that the “main item” that you’re getting is the video game itself. All the other “merch” that comes from various games and franchises is cool, but they’re sometimes not made by the company themselves, or they’re high-quality and high-priced items that only the most “diehard” of fans can get. Yet, many publishers and developers take the opportunities when they can to make exclusive real-life merch outside the game so that players can feel even more “connected” to the gaming title. Enter Roblox Dress To Impress, which is a game that is about to have this happen to them.

For those who aren’t familiar with the game, Roblox Dress To Impress is all about dressing up your characters in the best ways and showing them off in various activities and to other players. It’s easily one of the most popular games on the platform, and that’s why it’s a big deal that they’re getting a real-life doll line for people to buy.

The news comes from You Love It, which revealed that PhatMojo is the team making the dolls. Just as important, though, is that the dolls will connect to the game via codes that’ll allow players to unlock in-game content.

Here’s a description of the series:

“From the hit game Dress to Impress comes the Lana Fashion Doll! Lana is the ultimate style queen and fan-favorite nail salon pro, known for her flawless all-white outfit and her must-have pink nail file. This 12” fashion doll is runway-ready with glam makeup, perfectly tailored clothes, and maximum possibilities so you can strike fierce poses and create your own fashion stories.

Lana’s iconic look—complete with her white turtleneck, mini skirt, and heels—is straight out of the game and ready to join your collection. Plus, each doll comes with an exclusive DLC code you can redeem for special in-game rewards, making this the perfect pick for Dress to Impress fans who want to take their style to the next level both on and off-screen!”

So, yeah, Lana is getting the first crack at this, and more are likely to follow, especially if Lana’s doll is a big sales hit.

The reason that this is important is that this could be a huge step forward for the game’s universe, as the dev team has tried to expand its reach and money opportunities outside of the games themselves. Selling dolls is a proven method of making money, so we’ll see how this all goes.