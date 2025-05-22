Roblox Dress To Impress Pass Guide

While every game has its own rules and “guidelines” for players to handle their business, Roblox Dress To Impress is fairly simple to understand. Your goal is to dress up your character so that they are as good-looking as possible. You might think that “too basic a premise,” but you’d be surprised by just how many adults play games like this. It’s apparently really addictive. Anyway, there are many layers of complexity within the game, especially when it comes to the designs themselves. That’s why there are plenty of passes that gamers can get to access special looks, options for makeup, and more.

If you’re unsure of how to navigate this realm of passes, we got your back with our guide.

The Best Passes In Roblox Dress To Impress

Let’s start with the biggest one, okay? That would be the VIP Pass. As you might expect, it’s the most expensive of the lot. Yet, it’s also the one that offers plenty of things for you to get and partake in. You can choose to buy it monthly for about 300 Robux; that way, you can stop if you don’t like what you see. Or, you can go and get it permanently for about 800 Robux, so you always have the option to go there when you want.

If you do get it, you’ll have full-on access to the VIP Room, which is a good thing, as you can get exclusive clothing and makeup items within it. As any fashion designer will tell you, the more options you have with your look, the more you’ll be able to do with your design.

If that’s a bit too expensive for you, but you still want to “look your best” every time, you’ll likely want to get the Custom Makeup Pass. The name says it all, doesn’t it? With this, you’ll be able to customize your makeup look so that you’ll look absolutely fabulous no matter where you go. As long as you put effort into it, you’ll likely turn out fine. What could possibly go wrong?

Some of the other passes you can get include the ability to have a larger item limit, which means you’ll be able to carry more looks and accessories, or you can increase how much money you get in the game and even improve your overall speed!

Then, there are specific item passes that give you special looks. You’ll want to check them all out and see if any are ones you’ll want to get!