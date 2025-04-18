Rumor: Another Wave Of Third Party Games For Switch 2 Are Coming In The Next Nintendo Direct

What if the Switch 2 will have the same games as the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, console generation be damned.

It looks like Nintendo is still planning another slate of announcements for the Switch 2.

Nash Weedle shared this statement on Twitter (via Google Translate):

“Leak Express: A third-party studio CONFIRMS that they have pending ANNOUNCEMENTS for SWITCH 2 because Nintendo will show them in the next Nintendo Direct.

This seems to be happening with more third-party studios, and Nintendo wants to surprise us with a SECOND WAVE of third-party announcements.”

When asked further by another Twitter user, he said this:

“What is obvious is that I can’t give names at this time, but I already talked about them, I missed them in the first Direct, I already know the reasons and I share it.”

We checked our prior reports of Nash Weedle’s rumors, and we believe the game that he is alluding to is Assassin’s Creed: Shadows. At the time, Necro Felipe backed Nash Weedle’s claim that this port was in development.

So this may simply be Nash Weedle confirming that this game is definitely still coming. It’s certainly credible that Ubisoft may have been working on the Switch 2 port of Assassin’s Creed: Shadows alongside the other versions. If it wasn’t the case from the start of development, Ubisoft could have been working on it in parallel for some time.

But then, there are apparently even more games to be announced that we can look forward to. Given that it’s the middle of April, it is easy to guess that there’s already a platform for Nintendo to make these announcements.

Obviously, the period previously known as E3 month, this coming June, would be the perfect time to make these announcements. Even now that the ESA has retired E3, June remains the most important time of the year for game companies to announce their biggest games, especially games releasing in the second half of the year to coincide with the holidays.

Now that we are seeing that Nintendo’s platform can handle major AAA games, including Star Wars: Outlaws and Cyberpunk 2077, Nintendo is once again in a position that they hadn’t been in for years.

2025 may be the year that Nintendo is once again angling for software parity between their peers Xbox and PlayStation, the first time since the sixth generation between the GameCube, the first Xbox, and the PlayStation 2.

To create that new perception, Nintendo will have to plan out not only what games to reveal, but also in what order. Other games rumored to be coming to the console included Tekken 8, Red Dead Redemption, and a FIFA game. The latter of which was confirmed in the Switch 2 Direct, as EA confirmed EA Sports FC would join Madden NFL on the new platform.

Games that didn’t get rumored but have been wowing us include Street Fighter 6 and Borderlands 4. So we may very well expect even more AAA 3rd party games to help push this idea that Nintendo is once again to be a gamer’s main console, without having to have a PlayStation or Xbox next to it. We’re absolutely looking forward to June.