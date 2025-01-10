Rumor: Tekken 8, Red Dead Redemption, And FIFA Identified As Upcoming Games For The Switch 2

It would be interesting if the Switch 2 finally got the same games the newest Xbox and PlayStation did.

We have some interesting new rumors about potential games that are coming to the Switch 2.

As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user MurkyInitial8534, Twitter user Bouboune believes that Tekken 8, Red Dead Redemption, and FIFA are coming to the console. Bouboune believes that they have identified these games using alleged leaked market listings, and their corresponding EANs, AKA European Article Numbers.

Of the three games, FIFA seems the most predictable. Of course, right now FIFA’s licensee is actually Konami’s eFootball, so Bouboune is likely referring to the EA association football video game now called EA Sports FC. Regardless of the name, EA has been bringing their association football franchise to the Nintendo Switch as diligently as other platforms, and if it suits them, they may keep bringing the game to both the Switch and Switch 2 as well.

Red Dead Redemption was recently rereleased to the Nintendo Switch, debuting on a Nintendo platform for the first time in 13 years. This version of the game offered no modern enhancements, but for certain gamers inclined towards game preservation, this offered an opportunity to retain the same kind of game that was originally released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 all the way back.

There are two possibilities here; either an updated version of Red Dead Redemption is coming to the Switch 2, or this could actually be a port of Red Dead Redemption 2. The latter is clearly possible, even if we are going by the more conservative estimates of the console’s power, simply because the technology has progressed that far enough.

Lastly Tekken 8 would be a welcome surprise. Project Tekken head Katsuhiro Harada has expressed a desire to make Tekken, one of the original PlayStation’s pillars, as popular on Nintendo platforms as everywhere else. Unfortunately, in spite of Bandai Namco’s best efforts, Tekken Tag Tournament 2 on the Wii U and Tekken 3D: Prime Edition on the 3DS were not commercially successful.

This has been a sore spot of sorts for the company because they are otherwise a major partner to Nintendo, and they have been successful with other titles on the Switch, including another fighting game in Dragon Ball FighterZ. While they skipped a game and a generation, maybe they have good reason to take those risks once again with Tekken 8.

In particular, Tekken 8 has had a rough few months after an otherwise successful launch, with competitive players being disgruntled with the title’s metagame, and consecutive controversies surrounding the esports scene. The Switch 2 isn’t likely to be a popular platform for competitive players, but maybe getting more casual gamers to take a look at the newest Tekken is what the game needs.

Of course, we can’t really verify if any of these rumored games are coming to the Switch 2 or not, but these are how we weight the potential of these titles. It would definitely be great if Moore’s Law has truly died well enough that Nintendo can get the same generation of console games that Sony and Microsoft can on their platforms.