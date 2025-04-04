Nintendo Has Revealed Which Switch Games Will Get Free Upgrades On The Switch 2, Including Super Mario Odyssey

Stick with us now, the difference is these will be free.

We now have some clarity on some new things that Nintendo is doing in regards to Switch games on the Switch 2.

As we have reported, there are a surprising number of common and popular Switch games that currently don’t work on the Switch 2. While Nintendo is investigating how to fix those issues, they have also named the Switch games that will get brand new Switch 2 Editions.

Those Switch 2 Edition games will tout improvements from the original Switch editions that are only available if you play the games on the Switch 2. Subsequently, Nintendo is offering updates for those games if you own the original Switch edition, but these are paid updates.

Now, Nintendo has revealed on their website that they have a third category for Switch games. Some of their first party games are getting free updates on the Switch 2.

In Nintendo’s words:

“By connecting your Nintendo Switch 2 to the internet, you can download free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games. The contents of these free updates will differ depending on the game.”

These are the games that will get free updates as of this writing:

ARMS

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Clubhouse Games: 52 Worldwide Classics

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Game Builder Garage

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Pokémon Scarlet

Pokémon Violet

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

As you may have noted, these are all 1st party Nintendo games. They also don’t have a clear common denominator, with differences in genre, scale, and popularity. While Nintendo did not elaborate on this, we have a theory on how Nintendo decided which games got free and paid updates. Simply put, Nintendo tested each game. And as Nintendo looked at what they could do with each game, they decided on which updates were worth charging for and which updates can just be provided for free.

So, it’s certainly interesting that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet made it into this list. Given how popular Pokémon is, we’re sure it would have made a lot of money as a paid Switch 2 Edition game. Nintendo and The Pokémon Company likely agreed to make a free upgrade, to satisfy consumers who were unhappy with the performance of these games on the Nintendo Switch.

Outside of this, we wonder if consumers will agree on which games Nintendo decided should get free upgrades, and which ones had upgrades so good they could sell Switch 2 Editions of them. And perhaps even more importantly, where third-party studios will stand when it comes to free and paid upgrades.

In our estimation, certain games run so poorly on the original Switch that the third parties are better off making completely new versions for the Switch 2, and maybe giving consumers a small paid upgrade path. We would cite the likes of Batman: Arkham Knight, Ninja Gaiden III: Razor’s Edge, Darksiders III, and of course, Mortal Kombat One.

Maybe these studios are just going to make new ‘remasters’ of their older games anyway. We can already see that happening for the likes of the BioShock games. But Nintendo is setting the example of free updates from Switch to Switch 2, and it’s up to third parties to decide if they will follow suit.