Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Games Have Been Confirmed

Nintendo is looking to offer two versions of select Switch games.

The Nintendo Direct presentation just wrapped up, and I’m sure most of you were watching live. This was a hyped-up presentation since Nintendo first revealed that a Nintendo Direct would be happening today at the start of the year. While we got a lot of information on the Nintendo Switch 2 console and some games, we also confirmed Switch 2 edition games.

Some games will be rereleased into the marketplace, and some will also see a launch on the Nintendo Switch. Thanks to the hardware, these games will get some overall enhancements and will be clearly labeled Switch 2 edition games. We don’t know which game will launch into the marketplace under the Switch 2 banner right now. However, some games confirmed during the presentation include Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Pokemon Legends Z-A.

With the new hardware, the games should have a bit of a performance boost, such as improved resolution and framerate. Likewise, they may incorporate some additional features, such as the new microphone and mouse controls that will come with the new Joy-Cons.

An example was shown with the game Super Mario Party Jamboree, with some minigames requiring players to use the new Nintendo Switch 2 camera or microphone. You can view the trailer for that game in the video we have embedded below. With that said, if you own the Switch edition of the game, Nintendo will offer upgrade packs for purchase.

You can watch the full show here if you missed the Nintendo Direct presentation. Of course, the livestream had a few mishaps, so I’m sure you might be interested in rewatching it even if you did watch it.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get a price point for the Nintendo Switch 2 during the Direct. However, Nintendo Direct confirmed that players can expect the game console to launch into the marketplace on June 5, 2025. Meanwhile, a press release sent out after stated that we should see the console launch at $449.99.

