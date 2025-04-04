Rumor: No More April Fools, Titanfall 3 Is Coming Next Year

We don’t know why EA would finally want to make this game, but we’d love it if they did.

We have a rumor that may sound incredible, but as our source indicates, it’s not an April Fool’s prank.

As shared by Rebs Gaming on Twitter, Titanfall 3 is real, and it’s coming in 2026. Rebs Gaming shared screenshots of a conversation with his source, that makes it clear that this was not an April Fool’s joke. Rebs cited his main source as YOROTSUKI_. In turn, YOROTSUKI_ claimed that after they heard this rumor, they verified it with another leaker, Osvaldatore. All three shared a photo of what would be the Titanfall 3 logo.

Of course, the reason we’re reporting on this at all is because fans have been asking that Respawn Entertainment make a Titanfall 3 forever. When Respawn Entertainment, newly formed under EA, launched out of the gate with Titanfall, it got many fans excited, but also cognizant of its many issues. Titanfall 2 addressed many of those issues, and emerged as one of the greatest games of its console generation. However, it was also a notorious poor seller.

As many gamers will remember, it released in 2016 close to both Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Battlefield 1. Many fans believe this poor timing is what led to its poor performance, and some even blame EA partly for pitting their two shooters against each other. For what it’s worth, Jason Schreier claimed that Respawn chose Titanfall 2’s release date itself, so they shoulder some of that blame themselves.

As we know, Respawn would go on to huge commercial success with their take on battle royale multiplayer shooters, Apex Legends. And then they made their name with their Star Wars Jedi games, and now have smaller teams working on Marvel’s Black Panther and Marvel’s Iron Man games. However, fans continued to ask for Titanfall 3 for years, and they continued to look for hints that Respawn was actually working on it.

In May 2024, Respawn posted a job opening indicating that they were incubating a multiplayer FPS. This was clearly no rumor, though the job listing did not directly mention that it was a new Titanfall game. And then last month, word spread via LinkedIn that Respawn cancelled said incubation project.

Given Respawn’s size, it actually is believable that they are working on all these games, and may have also secretly been working on a new Titanfall game. The big question is why would EA decide to finally greenlight this game now. Not that we wouldn’t be grateful, but this rationale leaves us still skeptical. We would love it if EA proved us wrong on this one.