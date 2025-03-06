Respawn Entertainment Just Killed Their Unannounced Incubation Team Project

It’s not out of the ordinary for game projects to get canned. For whatever reason, these projects just don’t meet internal expectations, and that can lead to their downfall. But quite a few fans were interested in the Incubation Team from Respawn Entertainment. Today, we’re finding out that this game was just killed off.

We have been waiting to see what this game was all about. From what we understood, it was an FPS multiplayer game. In the past, there was even some speculation that perhaps the game would be tied to Titanfall, but that was purely speculative. As you can imagine, there wasn’t much unveiled to the public outside of Respawn Entertainment filling in roles for the project.

However, thanks to the folks over at Dexerto, we’re learning today that the game project is no more. The news came from Emilee Evans, an executive assistant and production coordinator at Respawn Entertainment. Taking online to their LinkedIn profile, Emilee confirmed that the unannounced Incubation project that was being developed by Respawn Entertainment this past year was canceled.

Now, a new group of developers is seeking employment. We’re not sure how many are now out of Respawn Entertainment due to this cancellation. There’s a chance that some resources were moved to other projects.

Likewise, we’re wondering what the project was all about and if it was actually connected to Titanfall. At any rate, we know that the developers at Respawn Entertainment have other projects in the works, including a follow-up to their hit title release from 2023.

Respawn Entertainment is working on the continuation of their Star Wars Jedi storyline. The last installment came in 2023 with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. However, we have heard next to nothing about the successor installment. Of course, they also have a busy team supporting their hit battle royale FPS, Apex Legends. Still, it’s a shame that this mysterious FPS project couldn’t make it to the finish line.