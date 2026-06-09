Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Was Gears Of War: E-Day Made Xbox Exclusive At The Last Minute? No! Aaron Greenberg Explains

by

In Aaron’s words, a lot is changing in Xbox right now.

Xbox’s VP of game marketing Aaron Greenberg has gone out of his way to debunk a rumor going around about Gears of War: E-Day.

A few hours before the Xbox Games Direct, Jeff Grubb spoiled the game’s console exclusivity. He believed it was a last-minute decision.

Tom Warren followed up on that, sharing an Xbox podcast still showed Gears of War: E-Day with a PS5 logo. But this was where Aaron chimed in, saying:

Hey Tom, I can confirm this is not true. We just limited the knowledge of this news to a very small internal group. Intention was to share this news first with our players and everyone watching showcase.

When Tom tried to probe when Asha made the decision, Aaron replied:

A lot has changed since Asha came into role 107 days ago. We are moving fast and it’s frankly pretty energizing inside the hallways here. I was made aware of these exclusives roughly a month in advance. Hope that helps!

As we noted, Asha has a lot of latitude to make decisions for Xbox. We may now have a hard time catching up to the changes she’ll be making at Xbox.

Recent Videos

Gothic 1 Remake - Before You Buy

Gothic 1 Remake - Before You Buy
10 BRAND NEW Games of XBOX GAMES SHOWCASE 2026

10 BRAND NEW Games of XBOX GAMES SHOWCASE 2026
10 GOTY Games That ARE STILL WORTH PLAYING

10 GOTY Games That ARE STILL WORTH PLAYING
10 BIGGEST REVEALS of Summer Game Fest 2026

10 BIGGEST REVEALS of Summer Game Fest 2026
CDPROJEKT RED NEW OPEN WORLD GAME, PS5 EXCLUSIVE SALES CRASHING? & MORE

CDPROJEKT RED NEW OPEN WORLD GAME, PS5 EXCLUSIVE SALES CRASHING? & MORE
10 Games That Are DEEPER THAN WE THOUGHT

10 Games That Are DEEPER THAN WE THOUGHT
Fatekeeper - Before You Buy

Fatekeeper - Before You Buy
10 BIG Announcements of State of Play June 2026

10 BIG Announcements of State of Play June 2026
Why This Witcher 3 Expansion Is Such A Big Deal

Why This Witcher 3 Expansion Is Such A Big Deal
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,