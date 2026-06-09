Was Gears Of War: E-Day Made Xbox Exclusive At The Last Minute? No! Aaron Greenberg Explains

In Aaron’s words, a lot is changing in Xbox right now.

Xbox’s VP of game marketing Aaron Greenberg has gone out of his way to debunk a rumor going around about Gears of War: E-Day.

A few hours before the Xbox Games Direct, Jeff Grubb spoiled the game’s console exclusivity. He believed it was a last-minute decision.

Tom Warren followed up on that, sharing an Xbox podcast still showed Gears of War: E-Day with a PS5 logo. But this was where Aaron chimed in, saying:

Hey Tom, I can confirm this is not true. We just limited the knowledge of this news to a very small internal group. Intention was to share this news first with our players and everyone watching showcase.

When Tom tried to probe when Asha made the decision, Aaron replied:

A lot has changed since Asha came into role 107 days ago. We are moving fast and it’s frankly pretty energizing inside the hallways here. I was made aware of these exclusives roughly a month in advance. Hope that helps!

As we noted, Asha has a lot of latitude to make decisions for Xbox. We may now have a hard time catching up to the changes she’ll be making at Xbox.