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Gears Of War: E-Day Is Xbox’s Return To Console Exclusives

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It appears a Switch 2 port is now out of the question, too.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has finally made a meaningful change in the industry.

They just revealed in the Xbox Games Showcase that Gears of War: E-Day will be console exclusive to Xbox. They then explained this in Xbox Wire:

As part of our focus on the return of XBOX, we also announced that Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will be XBOX console exclusives. These are not timed exclusives. Games already announced for multiplatform releases will stick to that plan – we’re committed to investing in and growing XBOX both on console and beyond.

This follows last week’s State of Play where Marvel’s Wolverine and God of War: Laufey were only announced for PS5. Sony did not directly confirm they were no longer bringing these games to PC.

Xbox never announced Gears of War: E-Day for PS5 either, but here were old rumors that a PS5 port was in development. Jeff Grubb claims that there is a finished PS5 version that will now be sitting in a drive.

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