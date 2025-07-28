Rumor: Gears Of War: E-Day And State Of Decay 3 Are Coming To PlayStation 5

Two more Microsoft Gaming titles have just been revealed for PlayStation 5.

The Big Rumor

MP1st reports that Gears Of War: E-Day and State Of Decay 3 are coming to Sony’s console. They found a Microsoft employee who has listed both games on their online resume.

Their resume lists that both games are being made for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. It’s unlikely that either game is being made for Xbox One or PlayStation 4. So, we can safely assume that this refers to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

About Gears Of War: E-Day

Microsoft and The Coalition revealed Gears Of War: E-Day in last year’s Xbox Game Showcase. People Can Fly is also providing support for The Coalition, as we learned most recently. But, if a PlayStation 5 version is in development, there may be even more game studios working with them.

Microsoft revealed Gears Of War Reloaded last May. This remaster of the Xbox 360 original is also coming to PlayStation 5. The Coalition is working on this game with Sumo Digital and Disbelief. So, the two studios may also be helping with Gears Of War: E-Day.

About State Of Decay 3

State Of Decay 3 was also revealed in the same 2024 Xbox Games Showcase that premiered Gears Of War: E-Day. Microsoft allowed Undead Labs to master game development and polish State Of Decay 2 at their own pace.

Last November 2024, Undead Labs more than doubled in terms of their employee headcount. Unfortunately, they were rumored to have had layoffs this month.

State Of Decay is definitely an Xbox franchise. However, they have not yet elevated to become a marquee AAA franchise in the same ranking that Gears Of War is.

If State Of Decay 3 is also planned for the PlayStation 5, Microsoft is less likely to dedicate large scale resources for its port. Undead Labs may be expected to also bring the game to the console, a challenge they have not had to deal with until now.

So this game may take much longer than other Microsoft titles to Sony’s platform. Or, it’s possible to come close to the Xbox Series X|S/PC/Game Pass release, but it may be at the bare minimum state of what’s acceptable.

Why Would Microsoft Bring These To PlayStation 5?

Both are expected to have huge online multiplayer features. So this is a case where the Xbox loyal fans of both games would also benefit if they could play with PlayStation 5 gamers.

All this work is also a lot of extra effort for these developers. It should be worth the effort and cost. But after Microsoft suddenly laid off a significant number of their employees, we don’t know if any of their games will be coming to any platform in a timely manner.