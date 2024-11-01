State of Decay 3 Dev Team Is Far Larger Than Ever Before

Undead Labs is hard at work bringing out the next thrilling installment to their State of Decay franchise. State of Decay 3 got a slight mention in a new video from the development team as they confirmed quite a few developers are helping get this project through the finish line. Of course, hopefully, the amount of new blood added to the production will help create a solid experience when it eventually arrives in the marketplace.

As mentioned, the new video from the development team noted that smaller teams handled the first two games released. But this latest release sounds to have a company size of over 120 people working on the game. We don’t have a specific number unveiled, but it was mentioned that they were at least double the size they had when State of Decay 2 shipped, that is, about 60 people.

However, the video wasn’t solely about State of Decay 3. Instead, the developers wanted to highlight the fact that they had changed their logo. Working with 51 Eggs, the folks at Undead Labs were able to redesign the logo to match their future ambitions. That said, it does seem like the focus would be a logo and brand, allowing developers to explore a wider range of game projects.

We might see a break from State of Decay after the launch of State of Decay 3. However, the studio’s other projects have yet to be unveiled. Of course, we’re still waiting to hear more about the State of Decay 3 as it has yet to have much of a showing to the public. So, what new elements will be featured in this upcoming installment, aside from being a zombie survival game, remains a mystery. At any rate, you can check out the video upload from the folks at Undead Labs below.