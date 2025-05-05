Gears of War Remaster Edition Confirmed For PlayStation 5

Xbox has slowly been bringing its exclusive IPs to other platforms. A few franchises have yet to make the jump from Xbox or PC. That said, today, we’re getting official word that Gears of War is the next IP to see a launch on the PlayStation 5. However, it’s a little more than just that. Microsoft has unveiled Gears of War: Reloaded, a new remastered edition of the game.

Taking to the Xbox Wire, Microsoft confirmed that Gears of War: Reloaded will be a remastered edition of the original game. Moreover, this game edition is confirmed to be released on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and, most importantly, the PlayStation 5. It’s a chance for players who have yet to experience Gears of War to see how the game series started.

In particular, the new Reloaded installment will receive a 4k resolution, 60 FPS campaign experience, and 120 FPS multiplayer, along with improved assets, textures, shadows, reflections, and more. So, this should be a far better experience for both newcomers to the game and those who have already enjoyed the original or Gears of War: Ultimate release.

While we have improvements in performance and fidelity, we also have confirmation that all of the DLC released will be featured. So, you’re going to get the bonus campaign act, all the multiplayer maps, game modes, and cosmetics for no additional cost. While on the subject of cost, we can also confirm that this game will be released for $39.99.

This game version is also free of charge if you already own a digital Ultimate version, prior to today’s announcement. With all that said, players can expect this game to launch into the marketplace on August 26, 2025. That should also get you ready for the next thrilling installment release, Gears of War: E-Day.