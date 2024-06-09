State of Decay 3 Finally Gets A New Trailer Drop

It’s been a long time since we last saw State of Decay 3. The zombie franchise has a following, and we were first given a look at the next installment back in 2020. However, since then, it has been a waiting game before the developers behind the project were ready to unveil any new footage. Today, during the Xbox Games Showcase event, we were finally given another look at the title.

The trailer offered some in-game footage and cinematics. If you don’t recall, the first teaser we saw in 2020 showcased players hunting down an infected animal. Meanwhile, the latest footage again highlighted the forested area you’ll be dropped in and the immense amount of undead you’ll have to face against. Just as before, it looks like there will be plenty of hordes to fight and weapons to make use of.

Of course, we expect the same elements from the past installments to be present here. We’re still enduring a survival game where you’ll build up a community to help humanity continue despite the undead threat that looks to take over. With that said, you’ll also find that some of your closest allies could bite the dust if they are not careful.

Unfortunately, while it’s been a few years since we last saw the game, the developers are still not ready to showcase a release date. Still, we know that the game will land on the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. It should also be available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. If you missed the event, you can find the State of Decay 3 trailer below.