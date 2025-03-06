Roblox’s The Hunt: Mega Edition Reveals Part Of The Competition’s Gaming Lineup

We’ve talked a bit about Roblox’s The Hunt: Mega Edition over the last few days for a basic reason: it’s not every day you hear that a game is dropping a one-million-dollar grand prize for one of its competitions. Sure, they’re always offering free codes and such, but this is on an entirely different level! Not to mention, this is a HUGE jump from the “First Edition” hunt they did last year. People were so blown away by it that the company’s CEO had to come in and confirm that the million-dollar prize was indeed legit. It’s been an interesting few days, to say the least.

For those who need a catch-up, this event will be allowed for all players above 13, and you’ll need to compete across 25 different gaming challenges set across the various worlds in the title. The competition starts in ONE WEEK. From March 13th to March 24th, the competition will be fierce, and gamers will fight to prove that they are the ten best players in the game.

However, you might think it’s “unfair” because almost everyone is allowed, but you don’t know what games you’ll be competing in. However, Sportskeeda did some digging and found 19 of the 25 games that will be in the competition, so you can practice them and see how good you can get before showtime.

Want to know what they are? The ones listed are: Regretevator, Arsenal, Slap Battles, Car Crushers 2, Tower Defense Simulator, Pressure, untitled tag game, World // Zero Anime RPG, IT GIRL, Drive World, Spongebob Tower Defense, Rivals, Basketball Legends, A Dusty Trip, Hell’s Kitchen, Chained [2 Player Obby], Pet Simulator 99, Clip it, and Bayside High School.

Yeah, that’s a lot. And remember, six titles are still unaccounted for, so you’ll need to sharpen your skills in these games while also being prepared for the ‘unknown.’

Undoubtedly, Roblox’s The Hunt: Mega Edition will want to keep some things secret so that diehard players who have WAY too much time on their hands can’t have an easy edge over those who are a bit more casual in their play. There’s nothing wrong with getting some “prep time” in, just so you know, especially since there’s a million dollars on the line.

However, the dev team definitely wants things to be as fair as possible, so you shouldn’t expect the whole reveal of the game roster until we’re closer to showtime.