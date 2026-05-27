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Destiny 2: Legacy Collection Joining PS Plus Library This June 9

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We can still look at the bright side on this news.

Sony has given Destiny 2 fans a bonus following the harsh news.

As part of this year’s Days of Play, Destiny 2: Legacy Collection is being added to the PS Plus catalogue this June 9. That means PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are getting the game added to their libraries.

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection bundles in the essentials for the franchise’s story, including these:

  • The Final Shape Standard Edition
  • Lightfall Standard Edition
  • The Witch Queen Standard Edition
  • Beyond Light Pack
  • Shadowkeep Pack
  • Forsaken Pack 
  • 30th Anniversary Pack 
  • Pit of Heresy Dungeon
  • Shattered Throne Dungeon
  • Grasp of Avarice Dungeon

It’s definitely not complete as there are even parts of these expansions that aren’t in the bundle. For example, you’ll still need to get Dungeon Keys for the expansions separately.

But it’s a good way to bring in PS Plus subscribers who haven’t given Destiny 2 a try yet, or get lapsed players back in. And Sony will permanently lower prices for all items, so if anyone does decide to jump in at this point they won’t spend that much to complete.

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